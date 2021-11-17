Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man gets AED4,400 fine, jail in Dubai for robbery

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a man to two years in prison and imposed a fine of AED 4,400 on him for robbing a spare parts dealer.

The man was convicted along with his fugitive associates also for assaulting the spare parts dealer and stealing the money amounting to the fine amount and his mobile phone.

Last July the dealer made a complaint that members of an Asian gang attacked him and stole AED4,400 from his wallet after luring him under the “pretext of a deal for spare parts.”

The convict admitted to the crime saying they had consumed liquor. (AW)

