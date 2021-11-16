Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sotto admits running for VP against Pangilinan strains family ties

Vice presidential aspirant and Senate President Tito Sotto said that going against Senator Kiko Pangilinan is a big deal to their family.

Sharon Cuneta’s mother is the sister of Sotto’s wife Helen Gamboa-Sotto.

Sotto admits that he was not consulted regarding the decision of Pangilinan to run for vice president.

RELATED STORY: Sharon Cuneta breaks silence on rift between Kiko Pangilinan, Tito Sotto

While the veteran politician brushes off the political situation, his children and family feel otherwise.

“That question is better asked to my wife and my children. They have a different perspective. As far as I’m concerned, I brush it off, to them it is a big deal,” Sotto said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Sotto also reacted when asked about Pangilinan’s statement that the situation is painful for Sharon.

READ ON: Bongbong Marcos, Tito Sotto lead SWS commissioned survey

“We pray that in the end there will be reconciliation and forgiveness for the hurt that has been caused by the conflict,” Sotto said.

Another family member who is staying away from the national political issues is his nephew Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto.

“Of course, we would wish to have all mayors, especially popular mayors and governors, to support you as a candidate,” Sotto said. (TDT)

