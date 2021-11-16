Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos, Tito Sotto lead SWS commissioned survey

Former Senator and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos leads the recent presidential social weather stations survey commissioned by Stratbase ADR Institute.

The survey was conducted from October 20 to 23 which showed Marcos with 47% while Robredo had a score of 18%.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ranked third with 13% while Senator Manny Pacquiao is at 9%, Ping Lacson at 5% and Bato Dela Rosa with 5%.

There were 1,200 respondents on the commissioned survey via random sampling.

“Kung ang eleksyon ay gaganapin ngayon, sino po ang pinakamalamang ninyong iboboto bilang Presidente ng Pilipinas,” the survey asked.

Senate President Tito Sotto leads with 44% in the vice presidential race followed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte with 25%.

Senator Kiko Pangilinan ranks third with 13% and in tie with Dr. Willie Ong and Lito Atienza. (AW)

