Dubai unveils five-year multiple-entry permit

The emirate of Dubai has announced the rollout of a multiple-entry permit for a period of five years for employees of international companies present in the emirate.

The new visa rule was announced Tuesday by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

“In Dubai, we have started issuing a five-year entry permit for employees of international companies located in the emirate. Our goal is to facilitate institutions and enable their teams to move quickly and easily to and from Dubai to participate in meetings, conferences and exhibitions held throughout the year,” the Crown Prince wrote in a Twitter post.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the move aims to attract top talent and position Dubai as the best city to work and live in.