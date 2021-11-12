KNOW THE LAW: How can I sponsor my parents from the Philippines? Can they work in the UAE too?

Dear Atty. Imran,

I am a UAE resident and my parents now live with me here. Is it be possible for my father, who is a retired school headmaster, to work in Dubai?

Best regards,

Maan

Reply:

As per the UAE labor law, a person can be granted a work permit until 65 years of age. After that, according to the person’s expertise and nature of work, it can be extended.

If your parents fulfil these criteria of age or special expertise, they can get a work permit.

Since March 2019, the type of profession is no longer a condition for an expatriate worker to be able to sponsor his family visas.

Now, a foreign worker can bring over his family members to the UAE and sponsor their residence visas regardless of his profession as long as he maintains the ‘income criteria’ i. e. the minimum wage requirement.

As published in the website https://u.ae/en, “An expatriate employee can sponsor his parents for a year’s stay by paying a deposit as a guarantee for each parent as stipulated by the respective immigration department.

“An expatriate employee cannot sponsor only one of his parents. He needs to sponsor both parents together. He also needs to provide proof that he is their sole support and that there is no one to take care of them back home.

“If one of the parents has passed away or if the parents are divorced, he has to show the related official documents as justification to sponsor only one of his parents.

“To sponsor parents, the employed expatriate resident must earn the minimum salary stipulated and obtain a medical insurance policy for parents with the minimum coverage stipulated for each, to be renewed each year.

“According to the Amer website, DNRD in Dubai stipulates a minimum salary of AED 20,000 to sponsor parents’ visa. Check terms and conditions in other emirates.”

Adv Imran Kan