Ely Buendia meets Leni Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo turns into fan mode upon meeting Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia on Thursday.

Buendia visited Robredo in her office and gave her a copy of the group’s vinyl first album.

“Ely Buendia in the house!! Grabe, nabulabog opisina,” Robredo shared on her social media accounts.

“He gave me this Eraserheads 25th Anniversary Limited Edition on vinyl. Thank you, Ely. Nakita mo kung gaano kadami fans mo sa office namin,” he added.

Netizens were abuzz when Buendia told a fan on Twitter that an Eraserheads reunion could happen if Leni will run for president.

‘Pag tumakbo na si Leni’ Buendia told a fan when asked about the possibility of an Eraserheads reunion.

The iconic group disbanded in 2002.