Al Qasba Bridge road, Al Khan Corniche road in Sharjah to be partially closed for two weeks 

The Al Qasba Bridge road and Al Khan Corniche road in Sharjah will remain partially closed for two weeks from Sunday due to maintenance and expansion work.

The work will be undertaken in two phases, authorities said. The first phase will be carried out in the direction towards Sharjah’s downtown, Rolla and Ajman. 

The opposite direction traffic will remain open towards Dubai starting on Sunday 5am until November 28. 

The second phase will be implemented in the direction heading to Dubai and it begins on Monday, November 29, from midnight to 5am, and concludes on December 13. 

During this time, the direction towards Sharjah will be open for traffic.

Director of the emirate’s Traffic and Patrols Department, Lt Col Mohamed Allai Al Naqbi, urged the public to follow road diversion signs and abide by the speed limit in reaching an area.

