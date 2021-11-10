Sara Duterte slated to announce 2022 plans before Nov. 15, says ally

Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte-Carpio will announce her political plans for 2022 before November 15, her close ally Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said Wednesday.

In an interview with House reporters, Salceda was asked when the public can expect an announcement from Duterte-Carpio after she withdrew her certificate of candidacy (COC) for Davao City mayor.

There have been talks that Duterte-Carpio may vie for presidency or vice presidency.

“Ang sabi kasi nya, she’s now last minute candidate e. E sabi ko nga baka you might be violating what you said earlier. So definitely hindi ‘yan Monday (November 15),” Salceda said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.

“[It’s] earlier than Monday,” he added.

Political parties have until November 15 to substitute candidates for various posts, including presidency.

Salceda claimed Duterte-Carpio will vie for presidency as the vice presidential post is “not an option”.

“Kasi may presumption kami that she’s running for president…there is no VP option for her. And picking a VP for her is not a problem,” Salceda said.

“Based on our long-running chats, kilometric chats. She eyes [the presidency]. Because I provided her with so many data, data analytics, and everything about her prospects. I think she will make a good president,” he added.