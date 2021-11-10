Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH to hold national vaccination drive on November 29 – December 1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the government will hold a national vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1.

Duterte said in a speech that the vaccination drive aims to convey the message that every Filipino who will get vaccinated are considered heroes.

RELATED STORY: Philippines to undertake trial of administering a mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses

“Ang gusto sabihin dito ng gobyerno na kayong lahat na nagpabakuna ay heroes. Lahat kayo hero. ‘Yong hindi nagpabakuna, mga pangit,” he said.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said that the national vaccination day hopes to inoculate at least 15 million individuals.

READ ON: Philippines to provide OFWs vaccines preferred by destination country

“It will be likened to an election day where all the people can go to the vaccination area. Like the election, they can go to the precincts. These are the people that are unvaccinated and those who will have their boosters. They can proceed to the designated vaccination areas,” Galvez said.

Galvez said that around 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites in the country will be activated for the program. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Isko Moreno says he does not care about Sara Duterte’s political plans

3 hours ago

Impostor fined AED 80,000 in Dubai for posing as doctor to get credit card

3 hours ago

Dubai witnesses increase of 10,000 students enrolled in private schools

3 hours ago
Photo from Facebook @mubadalahealth

New York Times vaccine index ranks UAE as country with highest vaccination rate globally

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button