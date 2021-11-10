PH to hold national vaccination drive on November 29 – December 1

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the government will hold a national vaccination drive from November 29 to December 1.

Duterte said in a speech that the vaccination drive aims to convey the message that every Filipino who will get vaccinated are considered heroes.

“Ang gusto sabihin dito ng gobyerno na kayong lahat na nagpabakuna ay heroes. Lahat kayo hero. ‘Yong hindi nagpabakuna, mga pangit,” he said.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said that the national vaccination day hopes to inoculate at least 15 million individuals.

“It will be likened to an election day where all the people can go to the vaccination area. Like the election, they can go to the precincts. These are the people that are unvaccinated and those who will have their boosters. They can proceed to the designated vaccination areas,” Galvez said.

Galvez said that around 4,000 to 5,000 vaccination sites in the country will be activated for the program. (TDT)