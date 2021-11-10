KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine for hiring unauthorized private tutors in UAE

Dear TFT,

I am a Dubai resident and my child needs further studies outside of school.

I intend to hire one of my neighbors, who is a teacher in a school, to get afterschool studies. Is it legally allowed?

A:

Your neighbor has to have an authorized work permit to work or teach in the school.

However, hiring or use of a person’s service including that of a teacher not permitted for the same can attract a fine of AED 50,000 and deportation of that service provider.

A person needs to work with a valid work permit issued under a valid licensed company to do specific work in the UAE.

Undertaking of a work which a person is not authorized for is counted as an illegal act.