KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine for hiring unauthorized private tutors in UAE

Dear TFT,
I am a Dubai resident and my child needs further studies outside of school.
I intend to hire one of my neighbors, who is a teacher in a school, to get afterschool studies. Is it legally allowed?
A:
Your neighbor has to have an authorized work permit to work or teach in the school.
However, hiring or use of a person’s service including that of a teacher not permitted for the same can attract a fine of AED 50,000 and deportation of that service provider.
A person needs to work with a valid work permit issued under a valid licensed company to do specific work in the UAE.
Undertaking of a work which a person is not authorized for is counted as an illegal act. (AW)