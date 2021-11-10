Isko Moreno says he does not care about Sara Duterte’s political plans

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno says that he does not care about the plans of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

The statement comes after the presidential daughter withdrew her candidacy for city mayor on Tuesday.

“Wala naman akong pakialam sa kung ano ang gusto nilang gawin sa pulitika nila,” Moreno said.

“Wala naman kami doon. Hindi naman kami kasali sa kanilang pulitika,” he added.

The Commission on Elections said that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is eligible to run for a national post but not under her regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

“Political party po ‘yan pero regional. So hindi siya puwedeng tumakbo sa national level except as an independent candidate,”COMELEC Spokesperson James Jimenez said in a GMA News interview.

Sara announced that she is withdrawing her candidacy for city mayor on Tuesday afternoon.

“Ngayong hapon wini-withdraw ko ang aking kandidatura sa pagka-Mayor ng Davao City. Si VM Baste ang papalit sa akin,” the presidential daughter said.

She also refused to divulge more details on her decision to run.

“Ito lamang po muna sa ngayon. Maraming salamat po,” Sara wrote on her Facebook account.

Sara is the current frontrunner on presidential surveys. She however did not file her certificate of candidacy until October 8 insisting that she would finish her term as city mayor.

Jimenez said that Sara needs to substitute for a person under the same political party if she wants to run for a national post.

“Ang kailangan lamang ay maging member siya ng political party noong taong isa-substitute niya. Ibig sabihin hahalili siya sa ibang tao, kailangan kapartido siya ng taong ‘yon,” he said.

“Basta on or before November 15, kailangan party member na siya,” the Comelec spokesperson added. (TDT)