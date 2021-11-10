Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bank in UAE to hold walk-in-interviews from November 14

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Walk-in interviews for sales officers at a UAE bank will take place in Dubai from November 14 to 18.

The interviews will be held at office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai from 10 am to 2 pm.

RELATED STORY: DOLE warns OFWs of online job offers that are ‘too good to be true’

Selected candidates will be offered a salary up to AED 5,000 plus other incentives. For the job the bank requires candidates with a minimum of one year experience with a UAE bank in selling credit cards, loans, insurance etc.

Also, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, high school diploma or Bachelor’s degree are additional requirements.

Candidates with country banking sales experience will also be preferred for the job. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine for hiring unauthorized private tutors in UAE

11 hours ago

Father faces AED 20,000 fine after son beats up student in UAE

11 hours ago

WATCH: Hollywood star Will Smith shoots YouTube series at Burj Khalifa

11 hours ago

DILG approves Christmas caroling activities in Alert Level 2 areas

11 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button