Bank in UAE to hold walk-in-interviews from November 14

Walk-in interviews for sales officers at a UAE bank will take place in Dubai from November 14 to 18.

The interviews will be held at office No. 302, Al Masaood Tower 2, Port Saeed, Deira, Dubai from 10 am to 2 pm.

Selected candidates will be offered a salary up to AED 5,000 plus other incentives. For the job the bank requires candidates with a minimum of one year experience with a UAE bank in selling credit cards, loans, insurance etc.

Also, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, high school diploma or Bachelor’s degree are additional requirements.

Candidates with country banking sales experience will also be preferred for the job. (AW)