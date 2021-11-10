10 individuals seek cancelation of Marcos presidential bid

Ten more individuals moved to cancel the candidacy of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos.

The petitioners, in filing their Petition-In-Intervention with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), said that Marcos falsely declared that he is eligible to run when he has a prior conviction that disqualifies him from holding public office.

Lawyer Howard Calleja, was referring to Marcos’ 2001 conviction for failure to file his Income Tax Returns from 1982 to 1985.

“As can be indisputably gleaned from his certificate of candidacy for the position of President of our ravaged motherland, respondent convicted candidate Marcos, Jr. made false material representations in his COC, particularly in part 22 when he unqualifiedly stated that he has allegedly not been found liable for an offense which carries with it the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification to hold public office, which has become final and executory,” the petitioners said in a statement.

“Wherefore, it is respectfully prayed that the Honorable Commission cancel outright the COC for President filed by Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. in connection with the 2022 National Elections for suffering perpetual disqualification from public office or that said COC be denied due course,” they added.

The camp of Marcos slammed the petitions calling it nuisance.

“Huwag po ninyong gawin entablado ang Comelec ng inyong napakarumi at mapalinlang na uri ng political propaganda,” Lawyer Vic Rodriguez said.

“No to gutter politics. Let us instead elevate the level of political discourse and talk about nation building,” they added.