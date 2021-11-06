Over 77 percent of UAE adults play mobile games

Nearly 77 per cent of adults in the UAE are playing mobile games with 56 percent of them male.

As per the research by mobile advertising platform AdColony 53 per cent of respondents playing mobile games were aged between 30 and 49.

Around 38 per cent spend more than 10 hours a week playing mobile games, while 48 per cent said they play at least two to three times each day. Around 62 per cent said they play mobile games because it makes them relax and relieves them from stress with 59 per cent stating that they find it entertaining.

Mobile games have become the biggest and most accessible form of entertainment and relaxation for billions of people worldwide including in the UAE.

The use particularly surged during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, when people started looking for new hobbies, AdColony said.

The report said, “ No one can deny that we are living a stressful life and we are all looking for a fun escape. That is where mobile games are stepping in and make us forget our problems at least during the session time,”

Expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent to $272 billion by 2030, the global mobile gaming market will be up from $98bn in 2020, according to ResearchAndMarkets.

It is bigger than the PC and console gaming markets combined, contributing about 57 per cent of the $173bn in global video games revenue last year. (AW)