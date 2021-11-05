Latest News

UAE to experience weather fluctuations till Monday—NCM

(WAM) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast weather fluctuations until Monday, November 8.

The weather bureau said a surface low pressure extending from the northeast, accompanied by an upper trough with cold air mass may bring these changes in weather patterns across the emirates.

NCM explained that some local convective clouds are expected to form over the eastern areas, with a probability of light rain by Thursday and Friday.

It added that from Saturday to Monday, the amount of clouds increases over the sea and islands and some northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainfall at intervals. Temperatures tend to decrease gradually.

Meanwhile, NCM also forecast calm weather conditions during the night and morning, with increased humidity over the interior areas—which may bring about fog or mist formation in some parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

