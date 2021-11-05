TikTok video of teacher hinting ‘potential child abuse’ now under investigation—DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) said that they are probing the Tiktok video of a teacher who went viral for hinting possible child abuse.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that she has ordered their regional unit in Central Luzon to sanction the teacher, whose name and school were not disclosed.

The owner of the viral video was seen dancing and running his hand through his hair when a ‘cute student’ passes by.

His account has been switched to private, as of this writing.

“We remind our teachers and non-teaching personnel to always subject our words and actions, including our social media activities, to the highest degree of ethical and professional standards,” DepEd said in a statement.

“As we celebrate National Children’s Month, DepEd will continue to strengthen its policies and capacity-building activities to further promote our advocacy of protecting our learners against abuse,” the department added.