Latest News

TikTok video of teacher hinting ‘potential child abuse’ now under investigation—DepEd

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The Department of Education (DepEd) said that they are probing the Tiktok video of a teacher who went viral for hinting possible child abuse. 

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that she has ordered their regional unit in Central Luzon to sanction the teacher, whose name and school were not disclosed. 

The owner of the viral video was seen dancing and running his hand through his hair when a ‘cute student’ passes by. 

His account has been switched to private, as of this writing.

“We remind our teachers and non-teaching personnel to always subject our words and actions, including our social media activities, to the highest degree of ethical and professional standards,” DepEd said in a statement.

“As we celebrate National Children’s Month, DepEd will continue to strengthen its policies and capacity-building activities to further promote our advocacy of protecting our learners against abuse,” the department added. 

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos to face two more disqualification petitions

6 hours ago

IATF approves 50% face-to-face college classes in Alert Level 2 areas

6 hours ago

Philippines among top 10 countries for retirees

9 hours ago

Dubai Police seize lions, wild animals from residential houses

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button