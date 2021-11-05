Latest News

Ras Al Khaimah Police activate smart cameras to detect expired vehicle licenses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago

New smart cameras installed by Ras Al Khaimah to track vehicles with expired licenses

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have installed smart cameras that will help detect vehicles with expired licences and insurance documents.

From Sunday, November 7, a new tracking system would be activated to read licence plate numbers and the vehicles with license that expired 40 days prior will be slapped with AED500 fine and four black points.

Vehicles with pending violations or those that are wanted by police authorities across the country will also get tracked.

The smart cameras have been placed at multiple points across the emirate and have a high accuracy rate of 95 per cent.

The police force also called on motorists to settle any pending fines within the set time frames.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TikTok video of teacher hinting ‘potential child abuse’ now under investigation—DepEd

6 hours ago

Bongbong Marcos to face two more disqualification petitions

7 hours ago

IATF approves 50% face-to-face college classes in Alert Level 2 areas

7 hours ago

Philippines among top 10 countries for retirees

9 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button