Ras Al Khaimah Police activate smart cameras to detect expired vehicle licenses

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police have installed smart cameras that will help detect vehicles with expired licences and insurance documents.

From Sunday, November 7, a new tracking system would be activated to read licence plate numbers and the vehicles with license that expired 40 days prior will be slapped with AED500 fine and four black points.

Vehicles with pending violations or those that are wanted by police authorities across the country will also get tracked.

The smart cameras have been placed at multiple points across the emirate and have a high accuracy rate of 95 per cent.

The police force also called on motorists to settle any pending fines within the set time frames.