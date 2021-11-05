‘6,500 cap reached’: POEA temporarily stops deployment of healthcare workers abroad

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has temporarily suspended the processing and deployment of healthcare workers (HCWs), particularly nurses, after reaching the annual deployment cap of 6,500.

In an advisory released Thursday, POEA administrator Bernard Olalia said the 6,500 cap on the deployment of HCWs abroad has been reached as of October 26.

“In view of the above, the processing, issuance of overseas employment certificates (OECs) and the deployment of new hires for nurses, nursing aides, and nursing assistants are hereby suspended effective immediately,” Olalia said.

The POEA said HCWs that have their OECs already are not covered by the temporary suspension.

“Healthcare workers who were already issued with their corresponding OECs however are allowed to depart for their overseas employment. The suspension shall take effect until a new Resolution has been issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID),” the POEA said.

To recall, the national government initially set a 5,000 annual deployment cap as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

This was increased to 6,500 in June this year.