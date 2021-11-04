Vaccine czar Galvez now in favor of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. is now in favor of making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in the Philippines.

Galvez stressed that vaccination will keep Filipinos safe from COVID-19.

“Yes, I’m in favor. Nakita natin ‘yung higher interest [of being vaccinated] in the pandemic. Everyone is not safe if everyone is not safe, meaning kapag lahat tayo vaccinated, doon lang tayo magkakaroon ng safety and protection,” he said in an interview over ABS CBN News Channel.

However, Galvez is aware that the move can only be enforced by a new law.

“Talagang we’re at risk if we will not vaccinate everybody and we’ll have a sizable amount of 20 million people roaming around, those anti-vaxxers roaming around, it will threaten those that are vaccinated,” Galvez said.

Galvez previously opposed mandatory vaccination, saying there are problems with vaccine supplies.