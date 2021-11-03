UP ranks 77th at 2022 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian University Rankings

The University of the Philippines (UP) ranked within the top 100 list of the 2022 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asian University Rankings.

The UP was placed at 77th spot which is eight spots lower than the 2021 edition in the list which was released on Tuesday, November 2.

Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education think tank, has been releasing the QS Asia University Rankings since 2009. It ranks the top universities in Asia each year.

The methodology for the ranking is similar to that used for the QS World University Rankings and the set of criteria was developed in consultation with regional experts and stakeholders. The ranking is designed to reflect key priorities for universities in Asia.

The Universities of Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU), De La Salle University (DLSU), and University of Santo Tomas (UST) improved their rankings to 124th, 160th, and 177th respectively. In 2021, ADMU was placed 135th, DLSU was at 166th, and UST ranked 186th.

The other Philippine universities included in the list and their rankings are:

– Ateneo de Davao University (501-550)

– Mapua University (501-550)

– Silliman University (501-550)

– Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (551-660)

– Central Luzon State University (601-650)

– Xavier University (601-650)

– Adamson University (651+)

– The Cebu Technological University (651+)

– Central Mindanao University (651+)

– Central Philippine University (651+)

– Lyceum of the Philippines University (651+)

The top 10 universities in Asia are

National University of Singapore (NUS) – Singapore

Peking University – China

The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore – Singapore

Tsinghua University – China

Zhejiang University – China

Fudan University – China

Universiti Malaya – Malaysia

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – Hong Kong

Shanghai Jiao Tong University China

The criteria of academic reputation (30%), employer reputation (20%), faculty-student ratio (10%), international research network (10%), citations per paper (10%), papers per faculty (5%), staff with a PhD (5%), international faculty (2.5%), international students (2.5%), inbound exchange students (2.5%), outbound exchange students (2.5%) were used for the list.