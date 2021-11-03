COMELEC hits Marcos camp for misleading statement over disqualification case

The Commission on Elections slams the camp of presidential aspirant and former senator Bongbong Marcos for misleading the public by using a previous quote in a new statement over disqualification case.

Earlier today, the Marcos camp disseminated a press release with the subject “Comelec spox says ‘no clear case’ for disqualification bid against Bongbong.”

The quote came from Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez after being asked about the possibility of canceling Marcos’ COC for president.

“The quote was referring to why Marcos hadn’t yet been disqualified despite the fact of his conviction. The original quote should have been taken in the context of the fact that he ran for VP In 2016,” Jimenez said.

“The PR is misleading… That quote was not intended in any way as a comment on the current petition recently filed,” the official added.

Marcos said that he will answer the petition once he receives an official copy of the petition.

“Hindi ko nga maintindihan kasi sinasabi nila may problema raw sa aking kandidatura. E may isang kaso raw na hindi naayos, hindi ko alam, sasagutin na lang namin ito pagdating,” he said in an Inquirer report.

Marcos said that some of his opponents are only scared of the numbers showing that he is the frontrunner in the 2022 polls.

“Imbes na humarap sa sa eleksyon, kasi siguro natatakot sila sa numero, idi-disqualify na lang ako,” he said.

The son of the late dictator said he will not back down or withdraw from the presidential race.

“Hindi ako natatakot, hindi ako aatras, hindi ako mag-withdraw, patuloy ang lahat ng aking gagawin, hindi ako mag-slide down. Patuloy lang ang aking kandidatura,” he said. (TDT)