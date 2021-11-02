UAE Flag Day celebrates 5 decades of achievements, 50 more years of leadership: WAM Director-General

(WAM) — Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), emphasised the UAE Flag Day is a special national occasion that reflects noble values, a day on which the nation celebrates five decades of achievements, and look towards 50 more years of leadership in all fields.

In his speech marking the UAE Flag Day, Al Rayssi congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE government and people.

“Today, we proudly raise our glorious flag and boost our determination to keep it flying high, as a symbol of our identity, sovereignty and unity and an outline of our accomplishments and aspirations for the future,” he said.

Al Rayssi added, “On this special day, we renew our pledge of loyalty and belonging to our generous country and wise leadership, and underscore our commitment to ensure the sustainability of work, relying on the Emiratis to further enhance the UAE’s global leading stature in all fields.”

The WAM Director-General underscored that the UAE citizens stand united as one to achieve more gains in the UAE’s development journey and realise the wise leadership’s ambitious and futuristic vision for the coming 50 years as well as hold the UAE’s position as a distinctive model of leadership and excellence.