Malacañang releases holidays, non-working days, special working days in 2022

For the second time, President Rodrigo Duterte has declared November 2, December 24, and December 31, 2022, will be working days and not public holidays.

Proclamation 1236 stated that  All Soul’s Day (November 2), Christmas Eve (December 24), and the last day of the year or New Year’s Eve (December 31) will be special working days.

There are 10 regular holidays and six special non-working days for 2022.

List of regular days:

  • New Year’s Day, January 1
  • Araw ng Kagitingan, April 9
  • Maundy Thursday, April 14
  • Good Friday, April 15
  • Labor Day, May 1
  • Independence Day, June 12
  • National Heroes Day, August 30
  • Bonifacio Day, November 20
  • Christmas Day, December 25 and
  • Rizal Day, December 30

List of special non-working days:

  • Chinese New Year, February 1
  • EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, February 25
  • Black Saturday, April 16
  • Ninoy Aquino Day, August 21
  • All Saints’ Day, November 1 and
  • Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, December 8

Malacañang previously said that some of the holidays were cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. (TDT)

