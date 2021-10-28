UAE among ‘best countries to be in’ during COVID-19 pandemic

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues the be among the ‘best countries to be in’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Bloomberg COVID-19 resilience ranking.

The country had an overall resiliency score of 74.6 percent in the report released Wednesday. Its 97.3 percent vaccination coverage enables the government to allow 398 travel vaccinated routes.

The ranking report, which measured 53 economies to see which places were most resilient to the pandemic, listed Ireland as the most effective in managing the impact of COVID, with a resiliency score of 75.1.

It stressed that “a constant of the consistently high-ranked economies has been a widespread degree of government trust and societal compliance.”

These countries, it added, have also invested in public health infrastructure, including systems for contact tracing, effective testing, and health education.

As of October 27, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that the total number of doses provided to UAE nationals and residents alike stood at 20,999,143, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 212.32 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 cases throughout the emirates have also seen a significant drop in the month of October. This week, the number of COVID patients dipped below 100.

On Wednesday, MoHAP announced 95 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 739,566. Of the total cases, 733,640 have already fully recovered.