Most presidential aspirants favor face-to-face debates 

Some presidential aspirants want to hold the election debates in a face-to-face set-up to tackle important national issues.

Senator Manny Pacquiao said that he wants to engage his fellow aspirants in physical debates sanctioned by the Commission on Elections.

The poll body is expected to conduct debates like what happened in 2016.

“Personal, face-to-face. ‘Wag online debate. no, natatakot sila? Huwag yung online-online ka para magkaalaman,” Pacquiao said.

“Maganda yung personal. ‘Wag yung online. Siyempre gusto nila yan, ‘Ah si Manny Pacquiao, ano kaya isagot n’yan sa debate?’,” he added.

“Sinasabi ko naman sa inyo, hindi ako papasok dito kung hindi ko alam ang mga gagawin ko,” the boxer turned senator said.

Senator Ping Lacson also supports the conduct of face-to-face debates.

“In fact, anything that affects the daily lives of Filipinos should be asked and discussed,” Lacson said in a text message to reporters.

Vice President Leni Robredo also favors physical debates.

“Tingin ko, dapat face-to-face para ang issues natutuldukan. Kasi mahirap din ang debate sa social media, hindi nabibigyan ng linaw ang issues,” Robredo said.

Senator Bato Dela Rosa also agrees to hold debates in a physical format.

“Lahat silamagagaling kaya dapat paghandaan. Ok ako dyan sa debate,” he said.