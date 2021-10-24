More deaths, lesser births registered in 2021 in PH – PSA

More death and fewer births were registered this year compared to the last year, a report by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has revealed.

The PSA report has noted that 703,400 babies were born in the Philippines from January to August 2021 while 981,270 were born during the same period last year.

RELATED STORY: PH records lowest birth rate in over 30 years

Between January to August 2021, 486,401 deaths were registered across the country while 400,501 were reported in 2020 during the same period.

The year 2021 also witnessed 211,247 marriages being registered during the first eight months of the year, while only 147,536 were registered during the same period in 2020. (AW)