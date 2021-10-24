Lacson pledges to end COVID-19 lockdown, lessen gov’t intervention in vaccine programs

The Philippine Presidential aspirant and Senator Panfilo Lacson has vowed to end the COVID-19 lockdown and lessen government intervention in the vaccination program.

He said he would work out a lockdown exit strategy in consultation with health experts while speaking in an online forum with Antipolo City residents.

“Pinagaaralan namin ito at sa pakikipagcoordinate sa mga health experts magsagawa tayo ng mga hakbang nang sa ganoon matigil na itong mga lockdown kasi hindi natin alam kung kelan matatapos ang pandemya,” he said.

“Dapat nakatuon tayo sa paano buksan ang ating ekonomiya kasi baka hindi na tayo tumagal. Ang utang po natin ay P13.4 trillion papalo sa susunod na taon at napakaraming dulot na problema itong pandemic,” he added.

Lacson said he was looking at a “less government intervention” in the mass immunization program against COVID-19.

“Yung private sector nagvolunteer na sila, yung LGUs (local government units) nagoffer na sila na sila na ang bibili pero parang napakabigat sa national government yung nangyayaring pinapahirapan yung pribadong sector na willing silang magdonate para sa kanilang mga employees,” he said.

“So isang solution less government intervention particular na yung paano itatrato yung ating private sectors at business sectors ay huwag tayong magoverregulate kasi dyan mahihirapan sa pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya,” he added.

He said that the biggest problem of the country was “bad government.”

“Ang solution hindi lalayo sa problema. It lies in the face of the problem itself. Government ang solution, good government,” he said.

On October 6 he filed his certificate of candidacy for president in the May 2022 elections with Senate President Vicente Sotto III as running mate. (AW)