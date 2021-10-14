Latest News

Lacson, Pacquiao support banning substition of candidates 

Presidential aspirants and senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao both support proposals to change laws on substitution of candidates during elections.

“Yes, I fully support the amendment to the Omnibus Election Code that when you file, that’s it,” Lacson said in a virtual press briefing.

The current law allows substitution after the last day of filing of candidacy if an official candidate of a registered or accredited political party dies, withdraws, or is disqualified for any cause.

Lacson said that substitution should only be allowed in cases like death or incapacity.

“Other than that, I don’t think it’s fair and… rational, if I may say, to file with no intention to really go through with the campaign and the election proper,” he said. 

Pacquiao also lamented the changing of candidates through substitution.

“Kung anong desisyon ko desisyon ko, hindi ‘yung pabago-bago. Kailangan meron tayong sariling desisyon kung tutuloy o hindi, hindi ‘yung atras-abante. Delikado ‘yan kapag ganyan ang mamuno kasi hindi sigurado ang desisyon niya,” Pacquiao said.

“Tao naman ang pipili eh, taong bayan ang pipili so ipaintindi natin sa taong bayan ‘yung magaganda nating mga programa para sa kaunlaran ng ating bansa,” he added.

Pacquiao said that he will not back down on the presidential race.

