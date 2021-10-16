Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Senate candidates under Lacson-Sotto tandem announced

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A list of senate candidates for the 2022 elections under the ticket of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III for the 2022 elections has been officially announced by the two who are running for president and vice president, respectively.

Here’s their official list:

– House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda
– Former senator JV Ejercito
– Sorsogon Gov. Francisco “Chiz” Escudero
– Former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista
– Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian
– Sen. Joel Villanueva
– Sen. Migz Zubiri
– Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon
– DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II
– Former Vice President Jojo Binay
– Manny Piñol
– Dr. Minguita Padilla
– Monsour del Rosario
– Powee Capino

Earlier, Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president’s office, also said that she will support the candidacy of Escudero, Zubiri, Gordon, Villanueva, and Binay.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PFIZER ROLLOUT. Manila residents wait in line for the rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Ermita on Tuesday (May 18, 2021). An initial 900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available so far. (PNA photo by Avito C. Dalan)

PH increases daily average vaccination rate to 281,810

5 hours ago

Manila’s Dolomite beach reopens for public

5 hours ago

Comelec to monitor social media for political ads

5 hours ago

Pacquiao denies distribution of rice packets, Php 1,000 to people meant to ‘buy votes’

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button