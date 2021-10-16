Senate candidates under Lacson-Sotto tandem announced

A list of senate candidates for the 2022 elections under the ticket of Senator Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III for the 2022 elections has been officially announced by the two who are running for president and vice president, respectively.

Here’s their official list:

– House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda

– Former senator JV Ejercito

– Sorsogon Gov. Francisco “Chiz” Escudero

– Former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista

– Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

– Sen. Joel Villanueva

– Sen. Migz Zubiri

– Sen. Richard “Dick” Gordon

– DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II

– Former Vice President Jojo Binay

– Manny Piñol

– Dr. Minguita Padilla

– Monsour del Rosario

– Powee Capino

Earlier, Vice President Leni Robredo, who is running for president’s office, also said that she will support the candidacy of Escudero, Zubiri, Gordon, Villanueva, and Binay.