OFWs urge PH to include UAE in ‘green list’ as COVID cases dip to less than 100

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are urging the Philippine government to place the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the “green list” category as new COVID-19 cases in the Middle East country continue to dip.

OFWs in the UAE pointed out that not only are COVID-19 cases dropping in the country, but vaccination rates are also among the highest in the world.

“Bakit yellow list pa rin ang UAE? Nasa below [100] cases na lang daily dito at almost fully vaccinated na lahat,” one OFW said in a comment to a The Filipino Times story.

“UAE is almost free COVID now, but yellow list pa rin,” another OFW said.

Another OFW, meanwhile, said: “Bakit nasa yellow pa ang UAE? Nangunguna na nga sa list sa buong mundo na may pinakamarami nabakunahan.”

The Inter-Agency Task Force earlier approved the policy of not requiring fully vaccinated Filipinos from abroad from doing facility-based quarantine upon arrival, provided that they arrive from a country under the Philippines’ ‘Green List’.

This, however, does not include the UAE, which is currently placed under the “yellow list”.

On October 21, the UAE government reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 140 new recoveries in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

