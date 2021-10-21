UK, PH ink deal to safeguard rights of Filipino health workers

The Philippines and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to safeguard the rights of healthcare workers.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the UK to protect the rights of migrant Filipino health workers.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that the agreement will further enhance the protection mechanisms for Filipino healthcare professionals in the areas of recruitment, policy development as well as education and training.

Bello said that the MoU has been signed at a time when the “whole world is struggling to manage and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing about a global need for healthcare workers whose contributions to the pandemic battle has been undeniably crucial and immeasurable”.

The MOU is expected to bolster the good ties between the two governments.

Bello said that the Philippines is ready to deploy Filipino healthcare workers to the UK.