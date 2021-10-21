Over 3,000 children receive COVID-19 jabs in PH

More than 3,416 children have received COVID-19 jabs in the Philippines as the authorities are broadening efforts to control the infections.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the government has begun the inoculation of children aged 12 to 17 with health risks last Friday in 8 hospitals. The hospitals will be expanded to 13 more later this week.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that a child is required to get clearance from a doctor and also get their parents’ informed consent prior to vaccination.

Vergeire said that the government will bear the cost if a child experiences an adverse reaction.