Kylie’s cousin tells Aljur: ‘She never cheated not even when you couldn’t put food on the table’

Princess Paulino, a cousin of actress Kylie Padilla, has some strong words against Aljur Abrenica after hinting that the actress cheated on their relationship.

In a Facebook post, Paulino answered Aljur’s post point by point.

“1. Kylie never cheated on you. Not even when you could not put food on the table,” she said.

Paulino also said that Aljur owed Kylie a huge amount of money and has been caught cheating multiple times.

“2. You still owe her a lot of money which she never took against you. 3. You cheated on her multiple times and we All know that. Stop your lies,” Paulino said.

She also said that it was not Kylie who initiated the bashing against Aljur and sexy actress AJ Raval.

“4. It is not her fault why you have a lot of bashers. It was your choice to flaunt your new girlfriend in public, not hers. 5. Despite the truth that you were an irresponsible husband who broke Kylie’s heart many times, she NEVER went public to say anything against you,” she said.

Paulino also defended the father of Kylie, Robin Padilla.

“6. When Tito Robin spoke about your cheating, Kylie did not know about it. She even felt bad,” she said.

Paulino claimed that Aljur cheated on Kylie four times before Raval.