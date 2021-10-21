Kuwait lifts COVID restrictions for vaccinated people 

Kuwait has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, announced Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in a news conference on Wednesday.

Al-Sabah said: “We announce the return of a cautious normal life, the entry into the fifth and final phase, and the abolition of precautionary decisions.”

The Cabinet assigned the aviation department to implement full capacity at Kuwait International Airport starting October 24.

The Gulf country has been witnessing a gradual return to normal life due to declining COVID-19 cases.

Kuwait has also permitted the holding of conferences, weddings and other social events, provided that attendance is limited to those who have been vaccinated.

Wearing of face masks remains mandatory in public places.