Latest News

Kuwait lifts COVID restrictions for vaccinated people 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photo by Asad/Xinhua

Kuwait has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, announced Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in a news conference on Wednesday.

Al-Sabah said: “We announce the return of a cautious normal life, the entry into the fifth and final phase, and the abolition of precautionary decisions.”

The Cabinet assigned the aviation department to implement full capacity at Kuwait International Airport starting October 24. 

The Gulf country has been witnessing a gradual return to normal life due to declining COVID-19 cases.

Kuwait has also permitted the holding of conferences, weddings and other social events, provided that attendance is limited to those who have been vaccinated.

Wearing of face masks remains mandatory in public places. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Two Dubai-bound OFWs intercepted in NAIA

1 hour ago

All PH cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

1 hour ago

UK, PH ink deal to safeguard rights of Filipino health workers

1 hour ago

Over 3,000 children receive COVID-19 jabs in PH

1 hour ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button