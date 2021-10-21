Iconic Dubai Run set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road on 26th November

Dubai Run, one of the key highlights of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, is all set to return to Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday 26th November.

Registration for the highly anticipated event is now open for runners of all ages and abilities.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take to the city’s running track whose 5km route is designed specifically for families and a 10 km route for recreational and professional runners.

The starting line commences near the spectacular Museum of the Future, where from runners will be able to see some of the emirate’s landmarks including Emirates Towers and Downtown Dubai before crossing the finishing line at Al Mustaqbal Street near the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The runners on the 10km route will also pass by The Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

Runners for the Dubai Run will get a limited-edition T-shirt made from sustainable fabric.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said that in the Dubai Run walkers or runners from an “eight-year-old to 80-year-old” can take part.