DOH: Metro Manila may downgrade to Alert Level 2 in few weeks 

The Department of Health (DOH) sees the possibility of downgrading Metro Manila’s alert level from 3 to 2 in the next few weeks should the situation continue to improve.

“Before the increase in cases last March and April, we were just averaging in NCR less than 500 a day. So I think that will be a comfortable number,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

“If this number continues to decline, it is very possible that we can be de-escalated in the coming weeks,” she added.

Vergeire said that the current seven-day average of the coronavirus epicenter is now at 1,156 daily cases.

She said that the decline in cases can be attributed to improvement in COVID-19 strategies.

The health official is also hoping that hospital utilization will also decline in the coming days.

“Hopefully magtuloy-tuloy and this is really the start of decline in the number of cases,” she said.