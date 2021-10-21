Latest News

DOH: Metro Manila may downgrade to Alert Level 2 in few weeks 

Staff Report

The Department of Health (DOH) sees the possibility of downgrading Metro Manila’s alert level from 3 to 2 in the next few weeks should the situation continue to improve. 

“Before the increase in cases last March and April, we were just averaging in NCR less than 500 a day. So I think that will be a comfortable number,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on CNN Philippines. 

“If this number continues to decline, it is very possible that we can be de-escalated in the coming weeks,” she added.

Vergeire said that the current seven-day average of the coronavirus epicenter is now at 1,156 daily cases. 

She said that the decline in cases can be attributed to improvement in COVID-19 strategies. 

The health official is also hoping that hospital utilization will also decline in the coming days. 

“Hopefully magtuloy-tuloy and this is really the start of decline in the number of cases,” she said. 

