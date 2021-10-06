Latest News

JUST IN: Philippines eyes shorter quarantine for OFWs

Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s cabinet are now discussing the possibility of shortening the quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated and incoming overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). 

“Maraming OFWs ang uuwi ngayong Christmas. Tinitignan namin sa IATF kung paiiksiin yung tinatawag na quarantine control para mas tumaas ang inbound quota,” Galvez said.

The IATF is now discussing shortening the quarantine days from 14 to 7 days.

“Kapag bumaba ang ating quarantine quota from 14-7 days mas dadami mag open tayo to 4,000-6,000 a day, provided that stringent protocols will be there pa rin,” Galvez added. 

The government said that it now aims to have 30-35 million fully vaccinated individuals by the end of 2021. 

