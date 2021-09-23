Quiboloy threatens to knock out Pacquiao in 2022 presidential race

Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the religious sect Kingdom of Jesus Christ, has threatened to run in the 2022 presidential race and knock out presidential contender Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

He made the remarked days after Pacquiao announced his presidential bid.

“Ganyan ang magiging pangulo niyo? Mapipilitan akong tumakbo para di na makaiwas sa debate,” Quiboloy said in his own television network SMNI.

The senator filed a PHP100-million libel case against the televangelist, who questioned the boxer’s alleged misuse of the PHP3.5-billion fund for the Sarangani Sports Training Center.

“Let’s wait for October 8. You can’t avoid it if it’s the will of the Father,” he said referring to the deadline of the filing of Certificate of Candidacy for all elective positions.

Meanwhile, he added: “You, CPP-NPA lovers, you will have to face me if I run for President. I also have my own platform,” he said.

“I hope that I will not be declared a nuisance because I have better capacity than whatever you have. I may not have a political party, my political party is God,” Quiboloy added.