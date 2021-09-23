Latest News

Pinoy wins raffle prize in Dubai after combining parents’ birthdays, death anniv

Five Filipinos are among the 10 UAE residents who got an AED1 million or approximately PHP13.7 million in a weekly raffle draw in the UAE.

The winners matched five out of the six winning numbers (3, 6, 9, 11, 23 and 43) in the 43rd Mahzooz weekly live draw.

Among the Filipino winners are Hannibal, 53, an employee at an ambulance; and Ulysses, 58, a Filipino expat living in Saudi Arabia. 

Ulysses said his lucky number combination was from dates of his parents’ birthdays, their death anniversaries, and their age when they passed away. 

