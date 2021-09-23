Latest News

Carlos Yulo wins gold, bronze in Japan Gymnastics Championships 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo proved that he is ready to return to the world stage after bagging two medals at 2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championships.

Yulo won the gold medal in the floor exercise (15.30) while he also bagged the bronze medal in vault (15.00).

The performance appeared to be a redemption of his 2020

Tokyo Olympic performance wherein he failed to secure a medal.

The Japan tournament is a crucial step for Yulo to the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 18 to 24 in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH Ambassador to UAE pushes for joint venture among PH-UAE companies

3 hours ago

Quiboloy threatens to knock out Pacquiao in 2022 presidential race

4 hours ago

Moreno willing to continue Duterte’s programs if elected president

4 hours ago

Woman, 21, kills newborn baby in Capiz

4 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button