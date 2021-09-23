Carlos Yulo wins gold, bronze in Japan Gymnastics Championships 

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo proved that he is ready to return to the world stage after bagging two medals at 2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championships.

Yulo won the gold medal in the floor exercise (15.30) while he also bagged the bronze medal in vault (15.00).

The performance appeared to be a redemption of his 2020

Tokyo Olympic performance wherein he failed to secure a medal.

The Japan tournament is a crucial step for Yulo to the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Oct. 18 to 24 in Kitakyushu, Japan.