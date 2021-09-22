Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Embassy in UAE to open this Friday, September 24 for overseas voters registration – here’s how

Abu Dhabi-based OFWs are reminded to register to vote for the upcoming elections as the deadline draws near.

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE will be opening up slots to accommodate OFWs who wish to register to cast their vote for the 2022 elections this Friday, September 24, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Slots are limited to ensure that physical distancing and other COVID-19 preventive measures will remain in place, as per the guidelines of the UAE government.

How do I register?

Filipinos based in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Regions should first send an email to get their appointment at

[email protected]

The subject of the email should be: “Appointment for Overseas Absentee Voter Registration”

Filipinos with confirmed appointment slots are reminded to bring the following:

– Copy of their passport
– Accomplished Overseas Voter’s Regisration Form: OV Registration Form

Individuals can also walk in anytime from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Sundays to Thursdays (PH Embassy office hours) with the aforementioned requirements to register to vote.

The deadline of the Overseas Voter’s Registration will be this coming September 30, Thursday.

