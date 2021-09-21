Latest News

Sara Duterte urges IATF to buy more Pfizer, Moderna

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is urging the Inter-Agency Task Force to buy more Western-made vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna due to the low acceptance of Chinese-made vaccines. 

“We came up with the resolution because this has become a huge challenge in vaccination rollout,” Sara said in a speech in Davao City. 

“We have a moral responsibility to let the IATF know what is happening on the ground,” she added.

Sara called on the national government to hear the public sentiment regarding their vaccine inhibitions.

“If possible, we shift our purchases to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines because this will help in the rollout of the vaccination program,” the mayor said.

The city mayor urged the public, however, not to be choosy about vaccine brands. 

“What is this telling us. It’s telling us that the majority of those who died did not have the protection of the vaccines. It also tells us that it doesn’t matter which brand of vaccines you choose,” she added.

