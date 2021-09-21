PH billionaire’s son arrested for cocaine possession; woman companion found dead in La Union

Julian Ongpin, son of Filipino billionaire Roberto Ongpin, is under investigation after his companion, up-and-coming artist Bree Jonson, was found unconscious and later declared dead in La Union.

According to authorities, Jonson’s unconscious body was found in a hostel in La Union over the weekend. She was rushed to the hospital but was later declared dead on arrival, reported INQUIRER.

Police Maj. Gerardo Macaraeg of San Juan town said that “plenty of cocaine” were found on the bed in the scene.

Ongpin, who was with Jonson in La Union, later tested positive for cocaine ingestion and is held at the San Juan custodial facility.

Citing the hostel’s staff, Macaraeg said the two can be heard arguing for about 15 minutes. Footage from the security camera also show Ongpin going in and out of the room, he added.

Jonson’s family on Tuesday had asked the Department of Justice to issue a hold departure order against Ongpin.

In an interview with ANC, Jonson’s mother claimed that Ongpin was released after posting bail.