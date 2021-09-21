Internet in PH still ‘expensive’ but ‘getting better’ – study

A study has shown that the digital quality of life has improved in the Philippines.

The Philippines rose to 48th spot this year from 66th place earlier in the “Digital Quality of Life” index.

Cyber security company Surfshark said it demonstrates “one of the most significant improvements” in the report. In the region, the Philippines ranked 12th out of 32 Asian countries.

Vytautas Kaziukonis, Surfshark chief executive, said the digital opportunities have proved to be more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis.

The report collated publicly available information from sources like the United Nations, the World Bank, Freedom House, and the International Communications Union to calculate the scores.

The Philippines, however, remains on the lower end of the internet affordability sub-index, ranking 72nd globally and “lags behind” in terms of e-infrastructure.

In addition, the country showed “strong results” in terms of internet quality and e-security ranking 20th and 30th respectively. (AW)