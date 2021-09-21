Latest News

DOH: August is the worst month for COVID-19 deaths in PH 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Department of Health (DOH) said that an average of 155 people had died each day in August due to COVID-19, making it the worst month in terms of coronavirus death since the start of the pandemic. 

August has recorded 4,816 deaths surpassing the previous record of 4,060 deaths in April. 

The third deadliest month was last May, when 3,842 people succumbed to COVID-19. 

The DOH said that from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19, there have been 1,888 deaths, or an average of 99 deaths daily.

“Deaths saw a new peak in mid-August. Current numbers are still expected to increase,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said. 

The country’s COVID-19 deaths also doubled this year. 

“The most plausible explanation for that is that the number of deaths is increasing because the number of cases is also increasing,” the health official explained. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Amazon to create 1,500 direct, indirect jobs in UAE this year

38 mins ago

Filipino business leaders, expats laud Dubai Economy’s drive to push entrepreneurship among expats wtih record 54% year-on-year growth

1 hour ago

Sara Duterte urges IATF to buy more Pfizer, Moderna

2 hours ago

Repatriated overseas Filipinos since 2020 nears 1.5 million 

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button