DOH: August is the worst month for COVID-19 deaths in PH 

The Department of Health (DOH) said that an average of 155 people had died each day in August due to COVID-19, making it the worst month in terms of coronavirus death since the start of the pandemic.

August has recorded 4,816 deaths surpassing the previous record of 4,060 deaths in April.

The third deadliest month was last May, when 3,842 people succumbed to COVID-19.

The DOH said that from Sept. 1 to Sept. 19, there have been 1,888 deaths, or an average of 99 deaths daily.

“Deaths saw a new peak in mid-August. Current numbers are still expected to increase,” Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The country’s COVID-19 deaths also doubled this year.

“The most plausible explanation for that is that the number of deaths is increasing because the number of cases is also increasing,” the health official explained.