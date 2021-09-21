Amazon to create 1,500 direct, indirect jobs in UAE this year

Amazon will expand its storage space in the UAE to more than 3.7 million cubic feet by the end of 2021.

With this, the company will also create 1,500 direct and indirect jobs across the UAE this year.

“Amazon will open four new delivery stations, boosting last-mile capabilities to speed up deliveries and reach more customers”, it said. “The expansion also creates additional jobs through its sellers and delivery partners.”

Seeking to expand its footprint in support of the UAE’s acceleration towards a digital economy, Amazon said it was expanding to better serve customers and communities and deliver a smarter, faster, and even more consistent experience.

The company will increase its fulfillment centre storage capacity by 60%, offering a wider selection of products to customers and will also create additional jobs through its sellers and delivery partners.

By adding four new delivery stations, the company will increase its total area by 70 per cent.

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (Mena), said their expansion supports the UAE’s growing digital economy.