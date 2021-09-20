Man in Dubai sentenced to 3 months in prison for stealing two Rolex watches

A man who stole two Rolex watches inside a car in Dubai is now facing three months of imprisonment after his initial acquittal was overturned by the Appeals Court.

The German man broke into an Emirati man’s car, which was parked near a cafe in Business Bay in Dubai, by disconnecting the vehicle’s locking system back in March this year.

Upon gaining inside the car, the German man stole two Rolex watches worth Dh38,000. Police were immediately called after the Emirati man discovered the break-in.

The German man was arrested and even admitted to the crime, saying he sold the watches to another man.

Despite the admission, the German man was acquitted by the Dubai Criminal Court after his lawyer argued that the accused was only forced to admit.

Nonetheless, the Appeals Court overturned this and sentenced the German man to three months in prison to be followed by deportation. The German man was also ordered to pay AED 38,000.