Japanese man claims he only slept 30 minutes a day for 12 years

A 36-year-old Japanese man Daisuke Hori has claimed that he slept for only 30-minutes a day for the last 12 years to enjoy life fully.

The man managed to reduce the number of daily sleep hours from eight hours to only 30 minutes over the past 12 years.

He said that he was in good health.

In what prompted him to this strange routine of sleeping was that he found that 16 hours were not enough to achieve everything in one day and to enjoy his life.

Hori, who heads the Japan Short Sleep Association, said he succeeded in reducing his sleep gradually over several years. From sleeping eight hours, he reduced it to only half an hour a day for 12 years.

He however said that he doesn’t feel tired after reducing his daily sleep schedule and that he was still in good health.

As head of the “Japan Short Sleep Association”, he is seeking to teach his lifestyle to others to be more productive at work.

Earlier, he allowed a TV show crew to watch him all day for three days to confirm his claims. (AW)