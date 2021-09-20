BREAKING: Duterte approves limited face-to-face classes 

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the conduct of limited face-to-face classes, Malacañang and Education Secretary Leonor Briones said on Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the pilot areas will be determined by the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

The face-to-face classes will not be held on a daily basis.

“Kelangan may suporta ng local government units sa pamamagitan ng resolution o letter of support at kinakailangan po merong written support and consent ng mga magulang,” Roque said.

Briones lauded the President’s decision to allow limited face-to-face classes.

“This is wonderful, this is a great day tungkol sa edukasyon dito sa ating bansa,” she said.

Briones said that a maximum of 100 public schools in minimal risk areas will be participating in the pilot.

An additional 20 private schools are subject to joint validation by DepEd and DOH.

“Pag may pagbabago sa risk assessment, talagang titigilin natin,” she said.