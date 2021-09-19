Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Seven Filipino trafficking survivors repatriated from Syria

The Philippine authorities have repatriated seven trafficking survivors from Syria.

They reached the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Saturday.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) the repatriates sought refuge at the Philippine Embassy in Damascus. They had complained of poor working conditions and abuses by their employers.

Following this the DFA immediately consulted their employers and the recruitment agencies and the government officials of the Syrian Arab Republic to get exit visas.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said the repatriation of these seven trafficking survivors from Syria reflects the DFA’s continuing commitment towards protecting and assisting “distressed Kababayans who are in need of help and assistance.”

The repatriates will receive government assistance in filing cases against their abusers, DFA said. (AW)

